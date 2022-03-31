Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of its first week to bring in a total worldwide gross of ₹652 crore over its first six day, taking it past Baahubali 1's lifetime collection even before it could complete week 1. Also Read - RRR: Alia Bhatt BREAKS silence on reports of being upset with SS Rajamouli over short screen time

Basically, SS Rajamouli is now a Director who's competing with himself at least in the Indian market, as the next movie on the list that the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) will have in its sights on after Baahubali: The Beginning is the filmmaker's own ultimate all-time blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion Baahubali 2. Let's now see where RRR lands in terms of the highest first week and biggest lifetime grossers of Indian cinema.

Till then, check out RRR's day-wise box-office breakup below:

Day 1: ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2: ₹108.50 crore gross

Day 3: ₹135 crore gross

Day 4: ₹70 crore gross

Day 5: ₹58 crore gross

Day 6: ₹52 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹652 crore gross

We've also landed our hands on the territory-wise breakdown of RRR albeit for its first five days. Take a look here...

Andhra Pradesh + Nizam: ₹240 crore gross / ₹168 crore share

Karnataka: ₹48 crore gross / ₹26 crore share

Tamil Nadu: ₹40 crore gross / ₹22 crore share

Kerala: ₹9 crore gross / ₹4 crore share

Rest of India: ₹132 crore gross / ₹61 crore share

Total India: ₹469 crore gross / ₹281 crore share

USA: ₹75 crore gross / ₹42 crore share

Rest of the World: ₹56 crore gross / ₹25 crore share

Total Worldwide: ₹600 crore gross / ₹348 crore share

No two ways to look at it: Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR.