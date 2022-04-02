Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of its first week to bring in a total worldwide gross of ₹697 crore. Also Read - Gudi Padwa 2022: Tejasswi Prakash announces new Marathi project with Abhinav Berde; Karan Kundrra says, 'Can’t wait...'

Basically, SS Rajamouli is now a Director who's competing with himself at least in the Indian market, as the speed at which the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) is travelling, it'll definitely the filmmaker's own ultimate all-time blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion aka Baahubali 2 in its sights after having already overtaken the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning in week 1 itself. What's more, the Hindi belt has contributed fantastically to RRR's box office collection, now standing at a staggering ₹146.09 crore nett after 8 days, having totally decimated John Abraham starrer Attack, which had opened yesterday, on RRR's second Friday. Also Read - Prabhas all set to make his Hollywood debut; gets approached by a big international production house? Deets Inside

Check out RRR's day-wise box-office collection in the Hindi belt below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹20.07 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹24 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹31.50 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹17 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹15.02 crore nett

Total (Worldwide): ₹146.09 crore gross

Also, take a look at RRR's worldwide box-office over week 1 here...

Day 1 (Friday): ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹108.50 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹135 crore gross

Day 4 (Monday): ₹70 crore gross

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹58 crore gross

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹47 crore gross Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹52 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹697 crore gross

No two ways to look at it: Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR.