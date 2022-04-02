RRR box office collection day 8 worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie BREAKS the Rs 700-crore barrier; could crack a 1000 crore

Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR. Whether the latter can challenge Baahubali 2 and Dangal's lifetime box office collections though remains to be seen.