Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of its first week to bring in a total worldwide gross of ₹697 crore in week 1 itself.

Basically, SS Rajamouli is now a Director who's competing with himself at least in the Indian market, as the speed at which the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) is travelling, it'll definitely the filmmaker's own ultimate all-time blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion in its sights after having already overtaken the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning in week 1 itself. RRR has now broken the 700-crore gross barrier on day 8, its second Friday, standing pretty at a mammoth ₹737 crore gross, and has more than a shot of being only the third Indian movie after Baahubali 2 and Dangal to break the 1000-crore barrier.

Check out RRR's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹108.50 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹135 crore gross

Day 4 (Monday): ₹70 crore gross

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹58 crore gross

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹52 crore gross

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹47 crore gross Day 8 (Second Friday): ₹40 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹737 crore gross

Also, take a look at RRR's day-wise box-office collection in the Hindi belt here... Day 1 (Friday): ₹20.07 crore nett Day 2 (Saturday): ₹24 crore nett Day 3 (Sunday): ₹31.50 crore nett Day 4 (Monday): ₹17 crore nett Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹15.02 crore nett Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹13 crore nett Day 7 (Thursday): ₹12 crore nett Day 8 (Second Friday): ₹13.50 crore nett Total (Hindi): ₹146.09 crore gross

No two ways to look at it: Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR. Whether the latter can challenge Baahubali 2 and Dangal's lifetime box office collections though remains to be seen.