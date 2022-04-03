Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, and breaking multiple records in the process, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of week 1 and is now growing again in its second weekend to bring in a total worldwide gross of ₹737 crore after merely 8 days at the box office. Also Read - Karan Kundrra showers Tejasswi Prakash with gifts on Gudi Padwa 2022; Tejran fans gush over the lovebirds

SS Rajamouli is now a Director who's competing with himself at least in the Indian market, as the speed at which the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) is travelling, it'll definitely challenge the filmmaker's own ultimate all-time blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion in its sights after having already overtaken the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning in week 1 itself. What's more, the Hindi belt has contributed fantastically to RRR's box office collection, now standing at a staggering ₹164.09 crore nett after 9 days, having totally decimated starrer Attack, which had opened yesterday, on RRR's second Friday.

Check out RRR's day-wise box-office collection in the Hindi belt below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹20.07 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹24 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹31.50 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹17 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹15.02 crore nett

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹13 crore nett

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹12 crore nett

Day 8 (Second Friday): ₹13.50 crore nett

Day 9 (Second Saturday): ₹18 crore nett

Total (Hindi): ₹164.09 crore nett

Also, take a look at RRR's worldwide box-office over week 1 here...

Day 1 (Friday): ₹228.50 crore gross Day 2 (Saturday): ₹108.50 crore gross Day 3 (Sunday): ₹135 crore gross Day 4 (Monday): ₹70 crore gross Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹58 crore gross Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹52 crore gross Day 7 (Thursday): ₹47 crore gross Day 8 (Second Friday): ₹40 crore gross Total (Worldwide): ₹737 crore gross

No two ways to look at it: Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR.