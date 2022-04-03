Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, and breaking multiple records in the process, RRR held exceedingly well over the rest of week 1 and is now magnificentally growing again in its second weekend. Also Read - Alia Bhatt REVEALS Allu Arjun's swag in Pushpa inspired her to bring the same energy for Gangubai Kathiawadi

SS Rajamouli is now a Director who's competing with himself at least in the Indian market, as the speed at which the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) is travelling, it'll definitely challenge the filmmaker's own ultimate all-time blockbuster, Baahubali: The Conclusion in its sights after having already overtaken the lifetime collection of Baahubali: The Beginning in week 1 itself. RRR has now broken the 800-crore gross barrier on day 9, its second Saturday, standing pretty at a mammoth ₹804 crore gross worldwide, overtaking Baahubali 2's total gross in the Telugu states combined (₹330 crore) in the process.

Check out RRR's day-wise box-office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹108.50 crore gross

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹135 crore gross

Day 4 (Monday): ₹70 crore gross

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹58 crore gross

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹52 crore gross

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹47 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹804 crore gross

RRR benefited big time from the national holiday yesterday plus the start of the second weekend, which saw it take a massive jump all over. It'll now definitely become only the third Indian movie after Baahubali 2 and Dangal to break the 1000-crore barrier, and has more than a shot of challenging the lifetime gross collection of both films. No two ways to look at it: Rajamouli has delivered three historic blockbusters in a row for Indian cinema with Baahubali, Baahubali 2 and RRR. Whether the latter can challenge Baahubali 2 and Dangal's lifetime box office collections though remains to be seen.