RRR box office collection day 9 worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie sails past Rs 800 crore; breaks Baahubali 2's record in Telugu states

RRR benefited big time from the national holiday yesterday plus the start of the second weekend, which saw it take a massive jump all over. It'll now definitely become only the third Indian movie after Baahubali 2 and Dangal to break the 1000-crore barrier.