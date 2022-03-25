RRR box office collection: Jr NTR-Ram Charan film to run into trouble in week1; but break all records, predicts astrologer

The year 2022 is full of biggies, and RRR is perhaps the biggest of them. RRR is made on a budget of Rs 500 to 600 crores and need to do really well to recover costs and make a good profit. People feel that SS Rajamouli's RRR might break the box office records of Baahubali 2 but then it will be a huge task. Astrologer Pandit Jagannath Guruji feels the film is slated to make history at the box office. He said in a statement, "RRR will undoubtedly succeed since it features not just a brilliant cast but also a passionate magician as director. Both Jr. NTR and Ram Charan have a large fan base, and when you combine them with two of Hindi cinema's top stars (Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn), they are guaranteed to draw a large crowd. The film will undoubtedly be a box office success." Also Read - RRR full HD Movie Leaked Online by Tamilrockers, MovieRulz and more piracy sites; JR NTR-Ram Charan fans left disappointed

But he also had a word of caution for fans. The astrologer said, "There may be a minor dispute after 4-5 days, but nothing will tarnish its success. According to Rajamouli, Ram Charan, and Jr. NTR's readings, the film may even break all box office records."

RRR is the story of Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju who were freedom fighters. Their story is told with a fictitious backdrop. The film's action sequences, visuals, music and the Naatu Naatu dance is seen as major highlights. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh said, "#SSRajamouli gets it right yet again… #RRR is a big screen spectacle that blends adrenaline pumping moments, emotions and patriotism magnificently… #RRR has the power and potential to emerge a MASSIVE SUCCESS."