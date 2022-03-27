Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. So, if you're among those who've already watched RRR or are eagerly looking forward to it, but just can’t contain your excitement either way or can't get enough of its box office dominance right out of the gate, then we’ve got great news for you as the movie has achieved another major box office record in the US. Also Read - KGF 2 trailer launch: Sanjay Dutt calls Yash his younger brother; thanks wife Maanayata Dutt for THIS reason – deets inside

Watch the BollywoodLife Awards 2022 NOW...

RRR has grossed $8.25 million in just 2 days at the US box office. What this means is that the movie has now overtaken Baahubali as the second highest grossing South Indian movie of all time, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam films, in the US, and has managed to do so in merely 2 days. No prizes for guessing that the highest grossing South movie in the US is Rajamouli's own Baahubali 2, which is now well within reach of RRR. Its amazing how the Director keeps competing with himself. Also Read - KGF 2 trailer: Yash, Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon starrer makes the wait for chapter 2 well worth it; BLOCKBUSTER written all over

Coming to the overall worldwide box office collection, SS Rajamouli's RRR, starring Jr NTR and Ram Charan, with and in extended cameos, brought in a ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day and then held exceedingly well on day two to hit another century and haul in a gross of ₹108.50 crore, for a cumulative 2-day total gross of ₹337 crore. The massive drop from day 1 was expected as there's no way the movie can pull off 200-crore plus in a single day. Any which way you look at it, the collection thus far is fantastic, especially considering the high level at which the Rajamouli film began, and it's well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions. Also Read - Janhvi Kapoor slays a deep-neck sequined mini-dress; fans react with fire emojis – view pics

Check out the day-wise box-office breakup of RRR below:

Day 1: ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2: ₹108.50 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹337 crore gross

Let's now see where RRR lands in terms of the highest weekend, highest first week and biggest lifetime grossers of Indian cinema.