Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn in an extended cameo, has finally released, and has already smashed several box office records on day 1 itself, going past Baahubali 2 as the biggest opener ever in the history of Indian cinema both in India and worldwide – SS Rajamouli, thus competing with himself. After registering a collection of ₹228.50 crore gross on its opening day, RRR held exceedingly well on days 2 and 3 as per our trade sources to make it a hattrick of centuries over its opening weekend, sitting pretty with a mighty ₹472 crore gross worldwide after its first weekend. Also Read - Shamita Shetty spends time with Raqesh Bapat's family amid breakup rumours; fans ask, 'Toh rishta pakka?’

Going from strength to strength, the , , Darshan Kumaar and starrer, directed by , saw another jump on Saturday, day 16, after witnessing a dip on its third Friday. The movie, which was thought to be at the end of its run due to the RRR tsunami, has risen again like a phoenix, making it clear to one and all that it isn't going to roll over before the onslaught of the S.S. Rajamouli directorial. Also Read - RRR box office collection day 3 Worldwide: SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR, Ram Charan movie 'ROARS' past 450-crore mark

Check out the day-wise box-office breakup of RRR below:

Day 1: ₹228.50 crore gross

Day 2: ₹108.50 crore gross

Day 3: ₹135 crore gross

Total (Worldwide): ₹472 crore gross

SS Rajamouli's RRR has already claimed the record for the biggest ever in the history of Indian cinema. Plus the holds thus far of the Jr NTR and Ram Charan starrer (with and in extended cameos) sstarrer is fantastic, especially considering the high level at which the film began. RRR is well on its way to be a monstrous blockbuster in all regions.

On the other hand, The Kashmir Files has been creating box office history left, right and centre. Never before has a film come along in Bollywood that has brought in more money during the weekdays than it did over its first weekend, sending all trade analysis and predictions for a rollicking toss. Now, if anybody though even for a moment that Kashmir Files would roll over now that RRR is dominating the box office like only Baahubali 2 has before it in the recent past, then they've got another thing coming.

Check out the day-wise box office collection of The Kashmir Files below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.55 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹8.50 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹15.10 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹15.05 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹18 crore nett

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹19.05 crore nett

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹18.05 crore nett

Day 8 (Second Friday): ₹19.15 crore nett

Day 9 (Second Saturday): ₹24.80 crore nett

Day 10 (Second Sunday): ₹26.20 crore nett

Day 11 (Second Monday): ₹12.40 crore nett

Day 12 (Second Tuesday): ₹10.25 crore nett

Day 13 (Second Wednesday): ₹10.03 crore nett

Day 14 (Second Thursday): ₹7.20 crore nett

Day 15 (Second Friday): ₹4.50 crore nett

Day 16 (Second Saturday): ₹7.25 crore nett

Day 17 (Second Sunday): ₹8.75 crore nett

Total (17 days): ₹228.18 crore nett

So, where do you think The Kashmir Files will end up by the end of its run at the box office? Well, based on what we've been informed from our sources in the trade and though our own experience and knowledge of the box office, we've decided to do some calculations and permutations and extrapolations to come up with a prediction for the lifetime collection of The Kashmir Files, arriving at a rough figure of around ₹250-₹270 crore nett,provided it continues along the same trajectory.