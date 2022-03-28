Jr NTR, , and 's movie RRR directed by SS Rajamouli has come as a tsunami at the box office. On day 1 itself, the film managed to break many records with its bumper opening. It surpassed the collections of the hit film The Kashmir Files on day 1. Even in the Hindi belt, RRR has done magnificently well. The box office collections of the film tell us that people are still in love with the theatre experience that we all had forgotten for the past few years thanks to coronavirus. Talking about the collections, the early estimates state that the Hindi version of RRR has done approximately Rs 30 crore on its 1st Sunday. Also Read - The Kashmir Files: Anupam Kher reveals Salman Khan's reaction to the hard-hitting film

The numbers are much better than its 1st Saturday. After a crazy 1st Friday, RRR registered around Rs 24 crore on its 1st Saturday and on its 1st Sunday, it witnessed a great jump in numbers. The Rs 30 crore collection takes RRR Hindi's total collection to approximately Rs 73 crore. It is still a little lesser than the first-weekend collection of 's film . The film that had released right after the restrictions were eased had made approximately Rs 76 crore in its first weekend. But we must say, RRR is not very far from the collections and it is indeed pretty historic for a South Indian film to make such a wave among the Hindi belt. Also Read - Shraddha Kapoor-Rohan Shrestha, Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor and more: 5 shocking celeb break-up rumours

Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files that was holding strong at the box office has now slowed down. It has suffered a hit due to RRR. However, the small budget film has already registered its name in the list of Hit films as it entered the glorious Rs 200 crore club a few days ago. Also Read - RRR: SS Rajamouli receives SOS request from exhibitors to add English subtitles to all regional versions for THIS reason? [EXCLUSIVE]