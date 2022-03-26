SS Rajamoul's directorial venture RRR was one of the highly anticipated films. Starring Jr NTR, , and - the film has been made a whopping budget and is said to be a cinematic treat for the fans. As it hit the theatres yesterday, social media went abuzz with positive reviews for the film. Fans could not stop raving about the phenomenal performances of the stars. Well, all of it has transpired over the film's box office collection. Also Read - Lock Upp: Karan Kundrra fans trend 'Don't Mess With Jailor' with full power as Chetan Hansraj takes panga with him – read tweets

As per the early estimates coming in, Jr NTR and Ram Charan's film has done unbelievable business on its opening day. In the Hindi belt, RRR has made approximately Rs 17-18 crore nett. It is much more than what was expected and the numbers are super impressive. Not just in the Hindi belt, even internationally, RRR has received a bumper opening. As per a tweet made by Taran Adarsh, RRR has made approximately Rs 26 crore in US and Canada.

Now that's something! RRR was expected to revive the theatre culture and make massive money at BO and well, it lived up to the expectations. The day does not seem to be far when the film will enter the glorious 100 crore club. Or even better, the 200 crore club. Only The Kashmir Files has managed to do so in 2022.