RRR Day 1 Box Office Estimates: Will SS Rajamouli beat the Rs 122-crore Baahubali 2 record with the Ram Charan-Junior NTR starrer?

All eyes are on RRR after The Kashmir Files. SS Rajamouli's magnum opus has been in the news since it was announced. The movie stars Ram Charan, Junior NTR, Olivia Morris, Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn. The Kashmir Files has made a dent in the collections of Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon's Bachchhan Paandey. Now, trade experts are predicting how much RRR might make on its opening day. The highest record held for an Indian movie is Baahubali 2: The Conclusion that earned Rs 122 crore worldwide. We have to see if RRR manages to shatter that record. The movie is made on a budget of above Rs 450 crore, which makes it the most expensive film in India.

Big debut at US #boxoffice coming this week from India - #Telugu epic film #RRR opens THU MAR 24 with 3D, IMAX and other premium large format options. Ticket prices for 3-hour film range from $25 to as high as $43 for Dolby Cinema! #RRRMovie #RamCharan #JrNTR — Gitesh Pandya (@GiteshPandya) March 21, 2022

Experts are predicting that SS Rajamouli's movie might make more than Rs 130 crore on its opening day. The filmmaker hold the record for an Indian movie with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion getting Rs 122 crore at the global box office on the opening day. Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah and Anushka Shetty's movie creates records for Indian films even in foreign markets like China and Southeast Asia. If the movie indeed makes more than Rs 130 crores globally on the opening day, it will be a huge push for the Telugu film industry. Ram Charan and Junior NTR's superstardom will go to the next level.

Talking about the domestic market, RRR is expected to earn more than Rs 60 crore at the Andhra Pradesh and Telangana box office. SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2: The Conclusion made Rs 43 crore at the theatres in the Telugu belt on its opening day. It seems the advance bookings for RRR is at an all-time high. The film is also having the benefit of a clean date as no other film is clashing with it.

In the past, Junior NTR Taarak has done three films with SS Rajamouli like Student No 1 (2001), Simhadri (2003) and Yamadonga (2007). Ram Charan made his debut with Magadheera in the year 2009.