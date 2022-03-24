RRR Day 1 Box Office: Ram Charan-Junior NTR fans shelling out Rs 500-1000 for tickets on opening day in Andhra Pradesh

The RRR storm is hitting the box office and how. Ram Charan and Junior NTR's movie is coming out tomorrow in theatres. Trade experts are hoping that many box office records will be smashed and how. It is very important for big movies to do good business at the box office for trade to pick up. RRR which has a budget of close to Rs 500 crore needs to do very good business to recover the costs. There are rumours of how SS Rajamouli has splurged crores for the heavy duty action sequences. Going by reports of opening day collections, RRR looks all set for success. Also Read - RRR box office collection: 7 signs Jr NTR-Ram Charan-Alia Bhatt film will stir up a storm

The Twitter handle Andhra Box Office, has said that there is terrific demand for all shows in Andhra Pradesh. Fans are ready to shell out Rs 500 to Rs 1000 per ticket even for the early morning shows. They are predicting that RRR will shatter the pre-existing records and set new ones for all the actors and SS Rajamouli. The filmmaker holds the record for the highest opening day for an Indian film with Baahubali 2: The Conclusion. It made Rs 122 crore on its opening day with global collections. We have to see if RRR breaks that.

RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris. It seems Alia Bhatt's role is small but significant in the scheme of things. She has been paired with Ram Charan. SS Rajamouli has done three films with Junior NTR in the past and all are successes. He also ensured a great debut for Ram Charan with the 2009 fantasy - drama Magadheera.