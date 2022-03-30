SS Rajamouli's movie is going like a juggernaut at the box office. The film has already made more than Rs 450 crore worldwide. While the collections from the states of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are unbelievable, it seems it has collected Rs 15 to 16 crore in the Hindi belt on Tuesday. SS Rajamouli's movie is set in pre-Independence era. The movie is doing great numbers in the Hindi mass circuits like Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh. This has been reported by Box Office India. Delhi is doing great numbers. Also Read - RRR box office dream run: After Salman Khan, Ranveer Singh talks about the glorious collections of Ram Charan-Jr NTR starrer

Box Office India stated that the movie is doing great in main metros like Mumbai, Delhi and Kolkata. Even East Punjab is holding on well. The rest of the cities are doing extraordinary business. The figures on Tuesday could be around Rs 15-16 crore. This is a drop of 5-10 per cent from Monday. The movie is inching close to the Rs 600 crore worldwide mark. In abroad, RRR has given competition to films like Batman, Lost City and others.

RRR is about Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju, who were freedom fighters. Their story is told with a fictionalised backdrop. The movie's high points are the terrific action sequences, visuals and performances from the two leading men, Ram Charan and Jr NTR. RRR which is made by DVV Entertainment is the fourth film of Jr NTR with SS Rajamouli and second one of Ram Charan with him. Magadheera, the debut of Ram Charan was also made by SS Rajamouli.

RRR has already made 10 million USD at the US box office in flat five days. This is a record for an Indian movie. SS Rajamouli's RRR has proved that big screen entertainment is here to stay. Let us see how the collections continue in the coming days!