RRR: Did you know the box office blockbusters SS Rajamouli has churned out with Jr NTR and Ram Charan? Get ready to get your mind blown

SS Rajamouli's RRR featuring Jr NTR and is undoubtedly one of the highly-anticipated films among the audience. While the first look and promos have already created a great curiosity among the masses, the special making video titled 'Roar of RRR', which raised our excitement to another level. While we are sure that just like franchise, RRR will make a mark at the global map, we take you through the previous box office blockbusters of SS Rajamouli, which he delivered with his RRR lead cast...

Student No.1

This coming-of-age action venture featuring Jr NTR and Gajala was the directorial debut of SS Rajamouli. The 2001 film, which was made on the budget of Rs 1.80 crore earned over Rs 12 crore and turned out to be a blockbuster. It turned to be a game-changer for the lead actor, Tarak. Also Read - #RoarOfRRR: Makers leave us stupefied with a BTS video that makes the wait for the Ram Charan-Junior NTR starrer impossible

Simhadri

After the success of Student No 1, SS Rajamouli again teamed up with Jr NTR for his second film titled Simhadri, which also turned out to be a huge money-spinner at the box office. Made at the cost of around Rs 8.5 crore, it collected over Rs 46 crore at the box office. The story of the film was penned by SS Rajamouli's father K.V. Vijayendra Prasad and it also featured , Ankitha, , Nassar and in pivotal roles.

Yamadonga

This fantasy-action-comedy was the third collaboration between Jr NTR and SS Rajamouli, which repeated the success of their previous blockbusters. The enjoyed a theatrical run of more than 100 days at many centres. The 2007 venture also featured , , Ali, , and in pivotal roles.

SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan came together for this 2009 fantasy action film, which enjoyed a massive box office success. The film shattered several records and went on to collect over Rs 150 crore at the global box office. It also featured , and Srihari in pivotal roles.

Fun fact: too has worked with SS Rajamouli as he gave the voice over in the beginning of Makkhi, which is the dubbed version of .