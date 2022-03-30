RRR Hindi DEFEATS The Kashmir Files, Gangubai Kathiawadi to become the fastest film to enter Rs 100 crore club

SS Rajamouli's RRR has been breaking records and how. The film is not only doing well down south but also winning hearts in Hindi cinema. After , Rajamouli's RRR has become the highest grosser in Hindi cinema. The film has earned 100 crores at the box office in just 5 days and with this, the film a become the fifth South film to rule the box office in the Hindi belt. The film has entered the 100 crore club defending the recent releases The Kashmir Files and 's Gangubai Kathiawadi. Both the films entered the 100 crore clubs in 13 days. Also Read - Bawaal: Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor come together for Nitesh Tiwari's next; here's when it will release

Trade analyst Ramesh Bala tweeted his information on his Twitter handle, " #RRR Hindi Crosses ₹ 100 Cr Nett at the All-India Box office. In 5 days.." While trade expert Taran Adarsh had tweeted earlier, ", "#RRR #Hindi RRRoars and scores on the crucial make-or-break Mon... BIGGEST Day 4 [post pandemic]... FANTASTIC HOLD everywhere, especially in mass circuits... Will cross 100 cr today [Tue; Day 5]... Fri 19 cr, Sat 24 cr, Sun 31.50 cr, Mon 17 cr. Total: 91.50 cr. #India biz (sic)."

Everyone is having the huge success of SS Rajamouli. Salma Khan too reacted the stupendous business of RRR at a press event. He said, " It has been a wonderful experience working with him (Chiranjeevi). I have known Chiru Garu for the longest time. He has also been a friend. His son (Ram Charan) is also a friend. He (Ram Charan) has done such a fantastic job in RRR. I just wished him on his birthday and the success of his film. I am very proud of him. It feels so good that he is doing so well. But I wonder why our films are not doing so well in the south. Their films are doing so well here", he concluded.