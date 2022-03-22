SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring , Jr NTR, , and is all set to release on 25th March 2022. The movie has been shot in Telugu, but it will release in various languages like Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam. SS Rajamouli’s last directorial Baahubali 2 had broken many records at the box office, and the Hindi version of the film had collected Rs. 510 crore at the box office. RRR’s Telugu version is expected to take the box office by storm, but it was also expected that the Hindi version will also take a bumper opening at the ticket windows. Also Read - Trending pics of the day: Sonam Kapoor's baby bump, Kareena Kapoor Khan's sunburn and more

However, because of The Kashmir Files, things have changed in the Hindi sector. Bachchhan Paandey, which stars a superstar like , has also been affected by The Kashmir Files at the box office. So, will RRR also get affected in the Hindi sector due to The Kashmir Files?

BollywoodLife spoke to trade expert Ramesh Bala about it. When we asked if RRR's Hindi version can still take a bumper opening at the box office, he said, "No, I think it's doubtful (bumper opening for RRR Hindi). Right now, the estimates have been reduced for day one. The Kashmir Files is a juggernaut and no one had predicted that. So, I think RRR will have a soft landing; I don't know what the lifetime collections would be, but the opening will be on the softer side."

Further talking about The Kashmir Files, he told us, “It has grown to be a monster at the box office. The second weekend is huge compared to how it started.”

The Kashmir Files had released with and starrer Radhe Shyam, and the former took the lead in the Hindi markets. ’s directorial has collected Rs. 167.45 crore in 10 days.