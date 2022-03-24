Director S.S. Rajamouli's eagerly awaited epic, RRR, starring Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, and in an extended cameo, is finally releasing on 25th March, with theatres all over the country returning to normalcy, including 100% occupancy and night shows, too, operating as before. On the other hand, Attack, starring , and , and directed by Lakshya Raj Anand, will hit the big screen a week later on 1st April. Obviously, SS Rajamouli's RRR is the much bigger film with a far wider reach and much larger expectations. Also Read - Before RRR, top-rated films of Jr NTR that you should watch on OTT

However, the Attack trailer has also certainly raised expectations in more ways than one, with a terrific amalgamation of futuristic sci-fi elements and slick action against the backdrop of neatly crafted and more importantly, believable VFX, plus, obviously, a brawny John Abraham doing what he does best. Now, of Pen Movies is distributing both movies, so everybody, especially the trade and media is eager to know how the screen count will be divided and if there's any possibility of the smaller film taking a bit of a backseat in the face of the pan-India monster, especially if the latter ends being the mega-winner at the box office that everyone is hoping it'll become.

Clearing the air at the Attack trailer launch, John Abraham said, "Y'all won't believe it, but I spoke to Jayanti bhai just as we were entering the venue here (for the Attack trailer launch) and I was assured that we'll get a certain number of screens for Attack. I have a lot of respect for Rajamouli sir, with all that he achieved with Baahubali, and hope that RRR is a big hit. But, we also have a lot of respect for ourselves and our film and we've made a very good film. And we want out film to also do very well (at the box office)," after which Gada chipped in with, "Every film has its own destiny and journey. RRR and Attack both will do very well, wait and watch."

RRR is produced by DVV Entertainments, and distributed by Lyca Productions in the Tamil and Telugu belts, whereas Pen Studios and KVN Productions have purchased the distribution rights for North India and Karnataka. Attack also stars , and marks yesteryear actor 's return to the big screen after a gap of 4-5 years.