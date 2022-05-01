starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff starrer 2 released on 29th April 2022. While the former took a slow start at the box office and collected Rs. 3 crore on day 1, the latter took a better but an average opening and collected Rs. 7 crore on its first Friday. Well, Runway 34 received positive reviews and the word of mouth has also been quite good, but Heropanti 2 was panned by critics and netizens have been trolling the film on social media. It was expected that on day 2, while Runway 34 might show a growth, Heropanti 2 will witness a dip. Also Read - It’s AWKWARD! Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani and other celebs get caught in a hilarious mess

This has surely happened as on day 2 Heropanti 2 has collected Rs. 5.50 crore at the box office, and Runway 34 has reportedly collected around Rs. 5 crore. So, in two days Tiger Shroff starrer has collected Rs. 12.50 crore and Ajay Devgn's film has minted Rs. 8 crore at the box office.

While these new releases a struggling to make a mark, the Hindi version of Yash starrer KGF Chapter 2 is ruling at the box office in its third weekend. On its third Saturday, the film collected Rs. 7.25 crore taking the till date total to Rs. 360.31 crore. When a few days ago, BollywoodLife spoke to trade experts, they had said that Eid will benefit the film and a new wave of the audience will come to watch it in theatres as Muslims in mass centers might have not watched the film due to Ramzan. Well now, everyone is keen to know whether it will break the records of 's at the box office or not.

Meanwhile, let’s see if Heropanti 2 and Runway 34 will show a good jump at the box office today or not. While one cannot say much about Heropanti 2, it is expected that Runway 34 will show an upward trend.