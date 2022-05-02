Runway 34 started slow out of the gate at the box office, collecting an alarming ₹3.25 crore nett on day 1, Friday, 29th April. The growth over the weekend needed to come and needed to come in dollops if the Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh and Amitabh Bachchan starrer had any hope of making a fist of it in the long run. The film did grow on day 2, bringing in ₹4.75 crore nett on Saturday, 30th April. That was only half the battle though an all eyes were then trained on day 3, Thankfully, Runway 34 has maintained a strong upward trend at the box office, jumping by about 50% on Sunday, 1st May, with a haul of around ₹7.50 crore nett, taking its 3-day approximate first weekend total to a respectable ₹15.50. Also Read - Internet sensation Kili Paul attacked by 5 men; reveals frightening details

Check out Runway 34's first weekend box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.25 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.75 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹7.50 crore nett

Total (3 days): ₹15.50 crore nett

There was extreme anxiety in the trade, within the industry, and not least among the cast and crew of Runway 34 itself that Ajay Devgn directorial – his third after U Me Aur Hum and Shivaay – might follow the same doomed trajectory of Jersey, which had release a short while ago and was not only eaten up raw by KGF 2, but also suffered an abject lack of interest among the audience. Jersey, too, showed a slight jump on day 2, but the fell flat again on day 3, Sunday.

Fortunately, in the case of the , and Amitabh Bachchan starrer, it's not only the reviews that are extremely good (Jersey also had pretty positive reviews, though Runway's are even better), but the word of mouth is also very positive – the film not being a remake unlike Jersey working well in its favour. It now looks like Runway 34 can at least emerge a moderate winner at the box office, provided it holds well over the weekdays, too, and then, again witnesses another upward trend during its second weekend. The smart budgeting (₹65 crore including print and adverstising) by Ajay Devgn, who's also the producer, plus a sizeable recovery from satellite, digital, music and other rights, has ensured that the movie doesn't need a huge amount to become a profitable venture in its theatrical run.