Runway 34 box office collection day 3: Ajay Devgn film shows strong upward trend due to word of mouth; jumps by 50% on Sunday

Runway 34's smart budgeting by Ajay Devgn, who's also the producer, plus a sizeable recovery from satellite, digital, music and other rights, has ensured that the movie doesn't need a huge amount to become a profitable venture in its theatrical run