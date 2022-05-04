Eid has always been synonymous with box office bonanzas. Even for movies like Runway 34 and Heropanti 2, which released before Eid, the festival day itself usually saw a massive upswing in fortunes. However, this year, that was not to be the case. Runway 34 did grow over the weekend, bringing in ₹4.75 crore nett on Saturday, 30th Apr, and ₹7.50 crore nett on Sunday, 1st May, followed by a strong hold of ₹3 crore nett on its first Monday, taking its 4-day total to a slightly encouraging ₹18.50 crore nett. Also Read - Koffee With Karan 7: Karan Johar with a 'heavy heart' reveals KWK is not returning; check how netizens reacted

However, the big Eid push that the , and Amitabh Bachchan starrer would've been hoping for was absent as the film managed to collect just ₹3.80 crore on Tuesday, day 5, 2nd May, which brings its 5-day total to ₹22.30 crore nett. Thankfully, the smart budgeting (₹65 crore including print and adverstising) by Ajay Devgn, who's also the producer and Director of Runway 34, plus a sizeable recovery from satellite, digital, music and other rights, has ensured that the movie doesn't need a huge amount to become a profitable venture in its theatrical run.

Check out Runway 34's day-wise box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.25 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.75 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹7.50 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹3 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹3.80 crore nett

Total (5 days): ₹22.30 crore nett

On the other hand, Heropanti 2, which had released on the same day, 29th April, as Runway 34, has continued its downward spiral, with Eid hardly giving it any way back. Heropanati 2 saw a major drop on day 2, Saturday, 30th April, and it dipped further by about another 20% on day 3, Sunday. If any hope was there for the film to at least hold at steady levels over the rest of the week, it was firmly extinguished after the Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and starrer crashed on its first Monday, day 4, 1st May, and with hardly any comeback of note on Tuesday, day 5, 2nd May, the writing is well and truly on the wall for the Ahmed Khan directorial.

Check out Heropanti 2's first weekend box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹7 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.50 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.20 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹1.70 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹2.60 crore nett

Total (5 days): ₹20 crore nett

Meanwhile, and starrer Acharya couldn't even post a respectable number on Eid as its horror run extended at the box office. The movie now stands at ₹81 crore gross, with a distributor share of ₹46.50 crore gross might have looked good on paper as compared to Runway 34 and Heropanti 2, but when compared with the theatrical rights, which have been sold at a mammoth ₹140 crore, it's clear that Acharya is an unmitigated disaster.