Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Acharya box office collection: Ajay Devgn doesn't capitalise much on Eid; Tiger Shroff fares even worse; Ram Charan's film sinks completely

Eid day, which is supposed to be a box office bonanza, turned out to be a damp squib this year, with neither Runway 34, nor Heropanti 2 or Acharya managing to take advantage of the festival