Runway 34, Heropanti 2, Acharya box office collection week 1: Ajay Devgn starrer still pulling through, Tiger Shroff and Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan's films sink to the bottom

Ajay Devgn starrer Runway 34 managed to maintain a steady run at the box office throughout week 1 even it was at a lower level, but Tiger Shroff starrer Heropnati 2 and Chiranjeevi-Ram Charan starrer Acharya are compete washouts