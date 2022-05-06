The big Eid push that , and Amitabh Bachchan starrer Runway 34 would've been hoping for was absent as the film managed to collect just ₹3.80 crore on Tuesday, day 5, 2nd May. Thankfully, it has managed to hold at steady levels on day 6 and 7, if they were on the lower side, to bring it's first week total to ₹26.50 crore nett. The smart budgeting (₹65 crore including print and adverstising) by Ajay Devgn, who's also the producer and Director of Runway 34, plus a sizeable recovery from satellite, digital, music and other rights, has ensured that the movie doesn't need a huge amount to become a profitable venture in its theatrical run. Also Read - Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, The Kapil Sharma Show and more TV shows that fans wanted to boycott; here's why

Check out Runway 34's day-wise box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹3.25 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.75 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹7.50 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹3 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹3.80 crore nett

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹2.50 crore nett

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹1.70 crore nett

Total (7 days): ₹26.50 crore nett

On the other hand, Heropanti 2, which had released on the same day, 29th April, as Runway 34, has continued its downward spiral, with Eid hardly giving it any way back. Heropanati 2 saw a major drop on day 2, Saturday, 30th April, and it dipped further by about another 20% on day 3, Sunday. If any hope was there for the film to at least hold at steady levels over the rest of the week, it was firmly extinguished after the Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria and starrer crashed on its first Monday, day 4, 1st May, and with hardly any comeback of note on days 5, 6, and 7, the writing is well and truly on the wall for the Ahmed Khan directorial.

Check out Heropanti 2's first weekend box office collection below:

Day 1 (Friday): ₹7 crore nett

Day 2 (Saturday): ₹4.50 crore nett

Day 3 (Sunday): ₹4.20 crore nett

Day 4 (Monday): ₹1.70 crore nett

Day 5 (Tuesday): ₹2.60 crore nett

Day 6 (Wednesday): ₹2 crore nett

Day 7 (Thursday): ₹1.25 crore nett

Total (5 days): ₹22.25 crore nett

Meanwhile, and starrer Acharya continued its horror run at the box office. The movie now stands at ₹85 crore gross, with a distributor share of ₹51 crore gross, which might have looked good on paper as compared to Runway 34 and Heropanti 2, but when compared with the theatrical rights, which have been sold at a mammoth ₹140 crore, it's clear that Acharya is an unmitigated disaster.