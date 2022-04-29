, , and starrer Runway 34 and Tiger Shroff, Tara Sutaria, and starrer Heropanti 2 have hit the big screens today. The trailers of both the movies have created a good buzz, but Heropanti 2 is a step ahead because the songs of the film have also been getting a good response. Now, everyone is keen to know which film will get a better opening on day 1 and whether the KGF 2 storm will affect these Bollywood movies. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shehnaaz Gill to make Bollywood debut with Salman Khan; Urfi Javed gets caught shooting an adult film and more

BollywoodLife spoke to trade experts about it. When asked about which film will take a better opening and why, film exhibitor and distributor Akshaye Rathi told us, "Going by the showcasing, programming, and advance sales, as of now, it looks like Heropanti 2 will take a lead. This will happen because it looks like a film with intrinsic value. Between the two films it looks like Heropanti 2 appeals to the larger section like tier 1, 2, and 3 towns; whereas Runway 34 seems to be a more intelligent film, a film that is designed to cater more urban audience. In terms of box office opening and the weekend, it looks like Heropanti 2 would take a lead."

KGF 2 has been doing exceptionally well at the box office. So, when we asked if the Yash starrer will affect the collection of Ajay and Tiger's films, Akshaye told us, "I don't know if it will affect these two films. In my opinion, no movie can affect another if it has the merits to run (at the box office). For example, Baahubali 1 and came one week apart from each other and did well, and there have been movies that have released on the same day and have done well. So, ultimately the only thing that can damage your movie is the prospects and merits of the film. If both these movies have merits to draw audience then its KGF 2 or any other film, people will turn up to watch it."

He further added, "KGF 2 has great prospects in this week. It's a film that appeals masses, and the mass audience in many parts of the country comprises of Muslims who will turn up in the cinemas after Ramzan is over and Eid hits. On Eid, KGF 2 will get a fresh new wave of audience in theatres."

He further added, “KGF 2 has great prospects in this week. It’s a film that appeals masses, and the mass audience in many parts of the country comprises of Muslims who will turn up in the cinemas after Ramzan is over and Eid hits. On Eid, KGF 2 will get a fresh new wave of audience in theatres.”

Meanwhile, trade analyst Ramesh Bala feels that KGF 2 Hindi will affect the new releases. He said, “Yes, it would certainly affect the two releases. Till yesterday, it was performing well and Eid is also coming. There hasn’t been a big drop, so to some extent, it will affect Runway 34 and Heropanti 2’s collections.” Ramesh Bala also feels that Heropanti 2 will take a lead at the box office.