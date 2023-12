Salaar is arriving tomorrow in the cinemas. Prabhas has joined hands with Prashanth Neel for the same. The filmmaker is known for delivering two amazing period action dramas KGF. And set around it is also Salaar which features Prabhas in the lead with Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan and more. Everyone is talking about box office figures. Let's have a look at Salaar advance booking day 1 early estimates...

Salaar advance booking day 1: Prabhas starrer eyeing to break record of Jawan?

Salaar is indeed one of the most awaited movies of 2023. The delays have not affected the buzz of the movie but only increased the eagerness of fans. Salaar is said to be a tale of friendship, a story about two friends who turn to arch-rivals. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran take centre stage in Prashanth Neel movie. As per Sacnilk, the advance booking report for Salaar which arrives on 22nd December is around Rs 35 crore. However, the nett collection with one day to go is bound to go up. As per the report, Salaar might break Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan's record-breaking opening of Rs 75 crore. The nett day one collection of Salaar is said to be around Rs 80 crore, state a Sacnilk report. However, this is a tentative figure.

Prithviraj Sukumaran wanted to leave Prabhas starrer Salaar mid-way?

Recently, during a conversation with Prabhas and Prashanth Neel about Salaar, actor Prithviraj Sukumaran revealed that he almost left Salaar. The actor was shooting for another movie for which he had reduced 31 kgs. Post that, he was supposed to begin filming for Salaar and he could have bulked up for the same. However, due to unforeseen circumstances, the previous film got delayed. It was clashing with the dates of Salaar. He informed Prashanth Neel about the same which left the director very unhappy. However, eventually, things did work out between them and Prithviraj was retained as the other lead.

Did you know Prithviraj Sukumaran convinced Prabhas to take up Salaar?

In a recent conversation, Prithviraj revealed that he called up Prabhas after listening to the narration and told him, he should definitely do a film like that. Prithviraj told Prabhas that as a filmmaker, he wanted to see Prabhas do something like Salaar.