Prabhas starrer Salaar is one of the most awaited films in the South industry. The Hindi audience is also quite excited to see the film. The film is directed by Prashanth Neel and produced by Hombale Films. Salaar-Part One: Ceasefire also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Meenakshi Chaudhary. As per reports, KGF Chapter 2 star Yash is reportedly going to have a cameo in the film. However, nothing has been confirmed yet. The film is releasing on December 22. The advance bookings for Salaar-Part One: Ceasefire have started and the audience is all excited for Prabhas' film.

Salaar Advance booking day 1

According to a report from Sacnilk, the film has sold 1083028 tickets for its opening day and have collected around Rs 22.9 crores. This number is what we have obtained till 7 pm today. The numbers keep changing every hour or two. Salaar will release in five languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada. The trailer of Salaar has also grabbed all the attention.

About Salaar

The story of Salaar is about Deva (Prabhas), who is portrayed as someone willing to go to any lengths for his friend (Prithviraj Sukumaran). The story is set in the city of Khansaar, where men and women are vying for the throne. Deva comes as the one man army when the kingdom faces a threat from the combined armies of Russians and Serbians.

The scenes have been very impressive and the action is brilliant. Prabhas has got a very powerful character in the film. Salaar will be a film with two parts.

A look at fees of Salaar starcast

Salaar is all set to clash with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Dunki. Dunki is releasing tomorrow (December 21). Dunki also stars Boman Irani, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Vikram Kochhar, Anil Grover and is directed by Rajkumar Hirani.