The Salaar movie has been one of the most awaited films of the year and expectations of it have been huge since the day of the announcement. Directed by Prashanth Neel, the film is produced by Hombale Films. Prabhas, renowned for his global fan base, is gearing up to treat his admirers with Salaar, an action-packed thriller set to hit screens at the end of September. Even though there's still more than a month before the film's release, social media is abuzz with reports about its pre-release sales in the United States.

Film industry tracker Manobala Vijayabalan recently shared a report about Salaar's advance booking in the US on his Twitter handle. He tweeted, "Just IN: #Salaar CROSSES $100,000 [₹83.07 lacs] mark at the USA?? Box Office from just advance sales. ||#Prabhas|#SalaarCeaseFire||"

In response to this exciting news, one fervent Prabhas fan stated, "With this craze Salaar can easily break 20 million USD!"

Another fan chimed in, "Salaar is the most awaited movie this year worldwide. Mostly Rebel star Prabhas and @prashanth__neel."

A third enthusiast pointed out, "In just 8 hours. Still 37 days more to go."

Directed by Prashanth Neel, Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire features Prabhas in the lead role, alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Tinnu Anand, Easwari Rao, Sriya Reddy, and Ramachandra Raju. With music composed by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Bhuvan Gowda, the film is slated for a worldwide theatrical release on September 28, 2023.

Besides this film, Prabhas has Kalki 2898 AD in the pipeline. This film is directed by Nag Ashwin and as Amitabh Bachchan Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani play pivotal roles. This film as well as Salaar will be released in two parts, raising all the expectations of Prabhas' fans. Prabhas even has Spirit with Sandeep Reddy Vanga.