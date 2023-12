Prashanth Neel directed Salaar: Part One- Ceasefire was released in theatres on December 22 and since then it has been witnessing a historic opening at the box office. The film stars Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan in the main roles. Amid all the chaos and buzz, Salaar is becoming the biggest blockbuster of the year and has been beating the first-day collections of Jawan, Animal and Pathaan. Animal has reportedly opened at Rs 63 crore, while Jawan got Rs 75 crore opening and Pathaan earned Rs 57 crore on its first day in India. BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Click here to join for the latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer inches towards 150 crore mark

Prabhas was seen in Adipurush which failed at the box office miserably. But, his action thriller film Salaar has kept the audienece hooked to the screens. The mass action movie has been receiving positive responses from the fans as well as from the critics. Salaar started breaking records in pre-sales and reportedly has sold 30.5 lakhs tickets in advance. Also Read - Salaar box office collection Day 1 prediction: Prabhas new movie to take a bumper opening; trade expert shares numbers [Exclusive]

Watch Salaar trailer

The film managed to collect Rs. 95 crores from the pre-booking, and on Day 1. Well, the movie has written history at the domestic box office by ranking Rs. 135 crores and has also secured Rs. 175 crores gross on the worldwide level. The film earned the most in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana regions and managed to collect Rs 70 crore.

Trending Now

As per reports, Salaar will be released in two parts Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire and Shouryaanga Parvam. Prabhas is essaying the role of Deva/Salaar, while Shruti Haasan is Aadya in the film. The film has been released in multiple languages, including Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Salaar is competing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office.