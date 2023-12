Prabhas starrer Salaar is helmed by Prashanth Neel which was released in the theaters on December 22. The film has reportedly earned Rs 95 crores nett domestic on its opening day in India. Well, as per reports in Sacnilk, the film achieved an 88 percent occupancy in Telugu on the opening day. Salaar has been released in five languages– Hindi, Telugu, English, Tamil, and Kannada. For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Salaar box office collection day 1: Prabhas breaks all records made by Pathaan, Jawan, Animal

Salaar has been creating history at the Nizam box office and has taken the second biggest opening of all time after SS Rajamouli's RRR. As per reports, Salaar has minted a whopping share of Rs. 22.57 crore from Day 1 in Nizam. Manobala Vijayabalan has tweeted the information and here's what he wrote, '#Salaar creates history at the Nizam Box Office. Takes 2nd biggest opening of all time after #RRR. #Prabhas starrer mints a whopping share of ₹ 22.57 cr from Day 1 in Nizam.' Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer inches towards 150 crore mark

#Salaar creates history at the Nizam Box Office. Takes 2nd biggest opening of all time after #RRR.

#Prabhas starrer mints a whopping share… pic.twitter.com/8htjHX7n1f — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 23, 2023

Jr NTR and Ram Charan's film RRR held the record by earning over Rs. 240 crore on its first day worldwide. This film also recorded the highest opening-day earned by an Indian film. Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan Rs 75 crore nett on its first day , but Prabhas Salaar has overtaken that already. It will not be wrong to say that South Indian actor Prabhas has made a massive comeback on the big screens. His last films Adipurush, Radhe Shyam and Saaho did not do much well at the box office. Also Read - Salaar box office collection Day 1 prediction: Prabhas new movie to take a bumper opening; trade expert shares numbers [Exclusive]

The film also includes Shruthi Haasan, Tinu Anand, Eshwari Rao, Jagapathi Babu, Sriya Reddy, and Garuda Ram. Salaar is produced by Vijay Kiragandur.