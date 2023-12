Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer gears up for breaking box office records. The Prashanth Neel directorial, released on December 22, 2023, is already on the verge of being a blockbuster. It's safe to say that the movie has surpassed the expectations of the audience, film critics, and trade experts. When the trailer was released, it did give the audience a sense of belief that the movie would stand out; however, people who have already seen Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire said that the film is totally out of the box. Along with receiving people's accolades, the movie has also registered enormous box office numbers. According to trade experts, the film has achieved a massive milestone as it is inching towards the 150 crore mark globally on day one itself.

For all the Bigg Boss 17, TV News and Entertainment News updates, follow BollywoodLife on WhatsApp Also Read - Salaar: SS Rajamouli gives an insight into Prabhas' real personality; says, 'Looks like an idiot but he is absolutely shrewd'

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer estimated to collect 70 crores in India

Yes, you heard it right. Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer has already started smashing box office records. The movie registered a whopping amount of 50 crores through advance booking on 1st Day itself and now we hear that overseas box office report for the Prashanth Neel directorial is jaw dropping. Also Read - Salaar on OTT: This digital platform bags streaming rights of Prabhas' new movie; here's when it will premiere

According to Sacnilk, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire have managed to register whopping amount of 50 crore via advance bookings on the domestic box office. It is presumed that film will add additionally at least more 20 crore thus taking the total domestic box office collection of Day 1 to 70 crores. However, the way the movie has been praised the numbers can certainly go above 70 crore. The word of mouth has also helped the film as in the past four hours around 50,000 tickets has been booked in India. Seems everyone has chosen Salaar as their weekend plan. Also Read - Salaar: This actor is Prabhas' Real-life Vardharaja, Can you guess who?

Trending Now

Watch this video below:

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1: Prabhas starrer to mint 150 crore globally

Now talking about overseas, in total Salaar has grossed USD 2.50 million across 750 plus locations. The movie has generated a huge number on US box office by earning an estimated USD 3.20 million from Thursday previews. In the United Kingdom the film has grossed GBP 165K. Salaar’s overseas opening day is touted to be USD 5.50 million. The above number indicates that the movie on its first day itself has crossed the unimaginable box office number of 150 crore globally.