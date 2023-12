Salaar has been released, and his fans are calling it a big blockbuster in its own right. Prabhas has been waiting to witness a huge box office success after his massive release, Baahubali, and it looks like Salaar is the one. As Salaar has hit the big screen, BL got exclusively in touch with trade expert Akshaye Rathi about how much the film will make at the box office. The trade expert shared the massive figures prediction and claimed that overall in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Saalar will make rupees 36–45 crore on day one. But when we talk about the Hindi belt, it will only make Rs 15 to 18 crore. And when the film melts down in theaters, it might see a jump in word-of-mouth if the audience likes the film. Also Read - Salaar Part 1 Ceasefire quick movie review: Prabhas is a mystery that keeps you intrigued

Salaar is a mass entertainer, and Prabhas has proven himself to be a pan-India action hero. And with Salaar, he is reinforcing his image as an action hero, and this time the actor has hit the right chord. Prabhas had a massive advance booking overall, and it is claimed that it will even surpass Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, which is clashing with Salaar at the box office. Also Read - Salaar actress Shruti Haasan shares her emotional turmoil post-parent separation, 'It was harder on Akshara because...'

Salaar vs Dunki

Prabhas, who desperately needs a massive box office hit, will finally get to witness it with Salaar, but the only roadblock is Dunki. However, a trade expert in an interaction with BL claimed that the clash will not affect the numbers if the films are good and high on content. Calling Salaar a massy film, trade Akshaye Rathi even claimed that it had an upper hand with the opening day collection. Also Read - Salaar star Prithviraj Sukumaran shares Prashanth Neel's video about being bad son, husband, brother

Salaar stars Prithviraj Sukumaran in the second lead, and the actor has been doing impressive work. Shruti Haasan will be seen opposite Prabhas, and their chemistry is already being loved by fans.

