Salaar: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is undoubtedly, one of the biggest blockbusters of 2023, garnering widespread acclaim for its captivating on-screen chemistry, breathtaking action sequences, and compelling storyline. The film recorded a staggering opening day collection of 150 crore worldwide, surpassing the records of blockbuster movies like Tiger 3, Tu Jhooti Mein Makkar, and several others. Although it has set new benchmarks in the film industry, it hasn't been able to break the box office record of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 11: Prabhas starrer nears towards 650 crore globally

The film featuring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran is absolutely dominating the box office. Despite initial expectations, the Prashanth Neel-directed movie has exceeded all predictions, garnering rave reviews from movie-goers, trade experts, and film critics alike. In just eleven days since its release, the film has already amassed a staggering 350 crore at the domestic box office, with 15 crore earned on Monday, January 1, 2023 alone. Furthermore, the movie has raked in an astounding 625 crore worldwide, with expectations that it will surpass the 650-crore milestone by tomorrow. It's safe to say that this film is a bona fide box office hit!

Prabhas starrer fails to defeat Ranbir Kapoor's Animal

Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire, starring Prabhas and Shruti Haasan, has broken numerous records. However, it failed to surpass the box office numbers of Ranbir Kapoor's film Animal by a significant margin. Animal has already earned approximately 737 crore worldwide in just 11 days since its release.

Prabhas, who finally broke his dry run at the box office with Salaar's success, expressed his gratitude towards his fans for their support. He thanked everyone who watched the film and spread the word about it. Prabhas has many upcoming projects, including Lanki, which features actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, and Deepika Padukone. He will also be starring in Raja Deluxe and Kannappa.