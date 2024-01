Salaar: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer, is shattering box office records and captivating the hearts of moviegoers worldwide. Helmed by the talented director Prashanth Neel, the movie has exceeded everyone's expectations with its phenomenal performance at the domestic and overseas box office. The film has been highly acclaimed for its adrenaline-pumping action sequences, exceptional on-screen chemistry between Prabhas and Prithviraj, and visually stunning cinematic experience. Notably, Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire has already surpassed the records of blockbuster movies like Tiger 3 and Tu Jhoothi Mein Makkar, and now it has set a new benchmark by breaking the box office record of Sunny Deol's Gadar 2. The movie has also surpassed the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth's Jailer and Vijay's Leo. Also Read - Salaar Box Office: Prabhas actioner beats the Hindi lifetime of Baahubali in 12 days FLAT

Prabhas' Salaar beats Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 at Box Office

The blockbuster film Salaar starring Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran has been breaking box office records since its first day of release, with a staggering collection of 150 crores worldwide. The movie has been unstoppable since then, with no signs of slowing down.

On January 1, 2024, it collected around 16.6 crores, and even though there was a dip in the collection on January 2, 2024, due to the end of the new year holidays, the movie still managed to earn around 7.50 crores on the 12th day of its release. Salaarhas left behind one of the biggest blockbusters, Gadar 2, and smashed its box office record. The Prashanth Neel directi onal has surpassed Gadar 2's collection of 522.80 crores worldwide on the 12th day of its release. Rajinikanth's Jailer lifetime collection stands at 593 crores, while Vijay's 'Leo' earned a total of 650 crores. With 'Salaar' earning 627.19 crores worldwide after just 12 days of its release, it is safe to say that the movie has confidently smashed the box office records of Gadar 2, Jailer, and Leo.