Salaar has finally hit screens to a mixed response from the audience and critics. Prabhas fans are loving it as Prashanth Neel has presented the superstar in a manner, which is adored by the masses. The macho actor looks like a hunk in the scenes, and the action sequences are top-notch. Salaar is proving to be a feast for all action lovers. Besides Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran has done a fab job in the movie. His language skills are perfect, and he complements Prabhas wonderfully. Salaar is expected to make anywhere from Rs 150 to 175 crores worldwide on day one. The US has contributed a great deal with USD 3.3 million and counting for the film.

Salaar on a box office rampage

It seems Salaar is doing well in the mass circuits. The movie has got a positive word of mouth in the Hindi belt as well. As per reports, Salaar has done advance collections of Rs 17 crores plus. In Hyderabad, the advance bookings are already in the range of Rs 8 crores. It is also second to Leo in terms of advance sales in the box office. It seems the advances for day two of Salaar are better than day one advance of Adipurush. This is indeed good news for all fans of Prabhas.

Salaar advance bookings city wise look

It seems Salaar has already made above Rs three crores gross from Bengaluru, and Rs one crore gross from Tamil Nadu. It is over Rs 9 crore in the Nizam area. The movie is trending better than RRR at the box office. Almost 80 per cent of shows are full in the Telugu speaking belt. Salaar also stars Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy.