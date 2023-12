Prabhas is going to end the year with a bang. His new movie Salaar has hit the silver screens. Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran have collaborated with Prabhas on this one. Fans have been eagerly looking forward to Salaar for many months now. And finally, the movie is out. Despite having tough competition from Dunki, Salaar is enjoying its theatrical run. And now, Saturday box office collections of Salaar are out. Let's see how much the movie has made.

Salaar box office collection day 2: Prabhas film enjoys an excellent Saturday

Salaar is set in the fictional setting of Khansaar village. Prabhas plays Deva while Prithviraj Sukumaran plays Vardha. Vardha's father intends to make his son big shot but this creates issues between Deva and him. Prashanth Neel directed movie has a beautiful tale of friendship at its core. After breaking records on day 1 with a box office collection of Rs 90.7 crore, Salaar saw a slight drop on Saturday. However, the collections are still better. The movie has added Rs 56.35 crore to Salaar Box Office Collection. The Telugu collections are Rs 34.25 crore. In Malayalam, Salaar earned Rs 1.75 crores, and in Tamil Rs 3.05 crores. In Kannada, the movie minted Rs 0.95 crores while in Hindi, it raked in Rs 16.35 crores. The collective Salaar box office collection stands to be Rs 147.05 crore. Also Read - Salaar box office collection day 1: Prabhas' film creates history, becomes second highest opener after RRR

Salaar box office: Prabhas film makes less than Adipurush on 1st Saturday

If we compare with Prabhas' Adipurush which also released this year, Salaar has earned less than the Om Raut directorial. Adipurush had a massive Saturday with a collection of Rs 65.25 crore. The Hindi collections were Rs 37 crore, while it earned Rs 26.65 crore in Telugu; Rs 0.3 crore in Malayalam, Rs 0.8 crore in Tamil and Rs 0.5 crore in Kannada languages. There's a significant difference between the two movies. Nevertheless, Salaar looks all set to enjoy an amazing weekend Also Read - Salaar box office collection day 1: Prabhas breaks all records made by Pathaan, Jawan, Animal

Salaar to enjoy a Rs 200 crore weekend

There are a handful of films in 2023 which made Rs 200 crore at the box office in their lifetime and a few that made around Rs 200 crore in its first weekend. Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu starrer Salaar is going to join the latter list. Have you watched Salaar: Ceasefire Part 1 yet?