Salaar despite its mixed reviews is drawing in huge crowds at the theatres. The movie is going super strong in the US where there is a huge fan base of Prabhas. Salaar released on December 22, 2023 and all eyes are on what kind of numbers it brings in. Salaar has been made on a budget of close to Rs 400 crores so it needs more than a decent box office collection to make profits for exhibitors and distributors. Salaar also brings back Prabhas in a hard-core action flick. Fans are loving the elevation scenes, BGM and epic fight sequences of Salaar.

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Salaar advance bookings for Sunday and X'Mas

All eyes are on how advance bookings are progressing for Salaar given the stiff competition at the box office. It seems Salaar has an advance booking of Rs 21 crore as per some handles. The good thing is that all shows of Salaar and Dunki are sold out in many metro cities.

All India advance booking for 24th Dec. #Salaar - ₹21.10 Cr #Dunki - ₹11.19 Cr — Movie Hubway (@moviehubway) December 23, 2023

In the city of Hyderabad only, the film has made Rs 7 crores as advances for Sunday. Others are saying that the advances are above Rs 8 crores in the city. In Kerala, it is facing competition from Neru, which is doing very well. Salaar has got a huge opening all over the world. It has beaten Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, which is a big feat. The good thing is that Salaar is doing well in the mass pockets of India. There is a demand from smaller centres. Trade experts feel it will make Rs 50 crores nett in the weekend which is a good number.

Salaar is a tale of friendship. Prithviraj Sukumaran (Vardharajan) and Prabhas (Deva) are friends. He is called in when the life of the former is in danger. The movie also stars Shruti Haasan, Sriya Reddy, Easwari Rao and Jagapathi Babu.