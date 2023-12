Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire which released on December 22, 2023, has been successfully ruling at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial has been given thumbs up by both film critics and movie goers. The film on the first day itself crossed the 150-crore mark worldwide. Salaar box office performance is humongous and in the coming days the film is expected to break many box office records. Achieving one of the biggest milestones, Salaar has now crossed the 400-crore mark worldwide at box office. With this Salaar has smashed Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal's record at the box office. How? Check out below.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas starrer defeats Ranbir Kapoor Animal, crosses Rs 208 crore at Indian box office

Salaar is receiving love and accolades from various part of the world. The film is preforming exceptionally well both in India and overseas. With Christmas and the upcoming holidays, the Prithviraj Sukumaran and Prabhas starrer is expected to cash in huge box office numbers. According to sacnilk.com, the fact that Prabhas film has been released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu has helped the film to captivate more audience in India. On day 3, the film has collected Rs 208 crore at the Indian box office while worldwide the film has already crossed the Rs 400 crore mark. The film's box office collection also increased due to the positive word of mouth. On the day 3 of its release, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer collected around 170 to 180 crore at the Indian box office. With Salaar collecting 208 crores at the domestic box office, it's now evident that the Prashanth Neel directorial is ahead of Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film at box office till now.

Salaar: Prashanth Neel drops THIS major hint about PART 2

Prashanth Neel is currently riding high on the success of Salaar Part 1. In the end credits of Part 1, makers have dropped a major hint about part 2. In the second installment of the film, there's a huge possibility that Deva and Vardharaja can turn into enemy after finding out their true identity. The second installment which is titled as Shouryaanga Parvam is touted to have more mass appeal than Part 1.