Salaar has proved that Prabhas is one of the Indian superstars who is a real tornado at the box office. The Prashanth Neel film has been a great comeback vehicle for the macho star whose fans wanted a project that tapped into his big screen persona. Despite two flops Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, Prabhas' Salaar took a huge opening at the box office. The film is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores so it needs a truly good run to make profits. Also, it has been sold at a high rate to distributors so it is very important that Salaar constantly makes money. After a superb Sunday, it looks like X'Mas is also going to bring in great tidings for the movie.

Salaar box office prediction for day 4

Salaar is doing very well in South India especially the Telugu-speaking states. It has also picked up in a huge way in the mass pockets of India. It seems the advance bookings are in the bracket of Rs 11 to 14 crores, which is huge. Take a look at some of the statistics on social media...

#Salaar Vizag inox’s advance for tomorrow.Trending massive?Sold near 6500 tickets .

(Including Gajuwaka inox)

It seems the numbers for day 4 in the belt of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is better than RRR. This is huge. RRR was one of the most successful films of 2022.

Hyderabad Day 4 advance sales ATR pre sales ????#Salaar - 4.69cr ???

RRR - 3.93cr#Prabhas

Salaar is trending strongly in North India and Central India belt. Today, there was a 35 per cent spike in the advance bookings. It seems the advance bookings for Salaar is Rs 11.25 crores. This is higher than Dunki's figures of over Rs 8 crores.

#Salaar Vs #Dunki Advance Booking For Tomorrow - ⭐ #SalaarCeaseFire - ₹11.25Cr Gross ⭐ #Dunki - ₹6.70cr Gross Excellent Advance For Both the Films ? — Kartik Agrawal (@Movie_Buff_22) December 24, 2023

All India advance booking for 25th Dec.#Salaar - ₹13.21 Cr#Dunki - ₹8.17 Cr — Movie Hubway (@moviehubway) December 24, 2023

Salaar on a box office rampage

Even on the slightly conservative side, Salaar has made Rs five crores plus as advance bookings in Hyderabad. Trade experts have said that the film is trending really well. Take a look...

Prabhas' Salaar is made by Prashanth Neel who is the creator of KGF 2. Like his earlier films, this too is set in a fictional world. Prithviraj Sukumaran plays the role of Vardharajan in the movie while Prabhas is Deva.