Salaar: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran recent released film had a great start at the box office. The film surpassed everyone's expectations be it film critics, movie goers or trade experts. Salaar Part 1: Ceasefire was widely appreciated for its visual effects, on screen comradery between Prabhas and Prithviraj and of course the action sequences. The film on the first day itself collected an impressing number of 150 crore globally. One expected, the Prashanth Neel directorial will rewrite history by smashing box office records however nothing sort of such is happening as of now. On the 5th day of its release, Salaar is way behind Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan at the box office.

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas starrer fails to defeat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan

Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is performing exceptionally well at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial is inching towards the 500-crore mark globally at the box office. On its 4th day of its release, Salaar collected around 255.4 crore net at the Indian box office. The film on its 4th day which was also a Christmas day collected around 46.3 crore net. Salaar did face a major dip in the box office collection on its 5th day as it registered the lowest single day haul on Tuesday, 26 December 2023 by minting 25.13 crore.

The film has failed to beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan at the box office. On the 5th day of its release, Jawan crossed the 550-crore mark, while Pathaan was very close to cross the 550-crore mark. However, Salaar even on its 5th day hasn't been successful to even cross the 500-crore mark thus failing to defeat the box office numbers of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan and Pathaan.

Salaar: Shruti Haasan reveals the real reason behind doing the Prabhas starrer

Shruti Haasan plays the role of Aadya in Salaar. She is the only one who is not related to the violent world of Khansaar. Shruti stated that she always wanted to work with Prashanth Neel at the same time her role Aadya excited her to be a part of this film. However, she states that one of the biggest reasons she said yes to Salaar was to work with South sensation Prabhas.