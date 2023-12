Salaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran starrer is getting worldwide appreciation. The movie has captivated the audience successfully even after its sixth release day. Salaar is lauded especially for its visual effects, on-screen comradery between Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran and the action sequences. The film is also performing exceptionally well at the box office. The Prashanth Neel directorial collected 150 crores worldwide on the first day of its release, thus smashing records of many big office blockbusters. As Salaar has crossed the 500 crore mark globally, Prabhas has beaten the lifetime collection records of his films.

Salaar beats a lifetime collection of Adipurush, Saaho, and Radhe Shyam

After the success of Baahubali series, Prabhas films were unable to perform at the box office. Saaho, starring Shraddha Kapoor, was released in 2019 and collected around 439 crores at the box office. Radhe Shyam, which featured Prabhas and Pooja Hedge, was a big failure as the film was made on a budget of 350 crores, and the lifetime collection was just 214 crore. Prabhas most anticipated project, Adipurush, was 2023's biggest box office disaster as the film, made on a massive budget of 700 crores, earned only 450 crore worldwide. However, it's safe to say that Prabhas has finally stopped the dry run at the box office as his recent release on the sixth day of its release has crossed the coveted 500 crore mark globally, thus surpassing the lifetime collection of his films.

Salaar: Shruti Haasan reveals the real reason behind doing Prabhas starrer

Shruti Haasan plays the role of Aadhya in Salaar. Her character is the only one who is not related to the violent world of Khansaar. Shruti stated that she had always wanted to work with Prashanth Neel. She also quite liked her character. However, she mentions that one of the biggest reasons behind saying yes to Salaar was Prabhas. She always wanted to work with the Baahubali actor; hence, when she learned that Prabhas is part of Salaar, she found more reasons to say yes to the film.