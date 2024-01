Salaar and its box office collections are making news every day. Prabhas, Prashanth Neel movie has made over Rs 600 crores worldwide GBOC. Salaar has made maximum from the US and Telugu speaking belt. Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Shruti Haasan's movie has got mixed reactions from the critics. It has also under-performed in languages like Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada. Salaar has made Rs 123.5 crores in the Hindi language in flat 12 days. On the other hand, Baahubali made Rs 118 crores in its lifetime of six weeks. We can see that Prabhas has beaten Prabhas with the movies. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Salaar Box Office: Prabhas actioner breaks even in Nizam circuit despite significant drop on week days

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Salaar Vs Baahubali: Prabhas' success in Hindi belt

Salaar, Baahubali and Adipurush have proved that Prabhas is indeed the most popular amongst all South Indian stars in the Hindi belt. Even Adipurush took a stellar opening before crashing at the box office. Salaar has made more than Rs 100 crores in a span of 12 days. The next big release is Merry Christmas so Salaar has enjoy an extended run of 10 more days. Also Read - Salaar Box Office: Prabhas film beats Yash's KGF 2 in North America as it crosses the Rs 500 crore mark; trumps over Aquaman 2 in the UK

Salaar might not overtake the Hindi collections of KGF 2. It made a whopping Rs 400 crore at the box office. But it will be next best for Prabhas after Baahubali 2, which is one of the best performing South films in Hindi. Also Read - Salaar Ceasefire ticket prices slashed: Prabhas film all set to create box office storm

Trending Now

#Salaar (Hindi) continues to hold well especially in mass belts. The film is projected to be second biggest Hindi film for #Prabhas only behind #Baahubali2. — Nishit Shaw (@NishitShawHere) January 2, 2024

We can see that Salaar has done decently overseas as well. The actor said it was a rewarding experience working on Salaar. The makers are planning the second movie which concludes the film.