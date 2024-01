Salaar has brought back a smile on the face of Prabhas, and happiness for everyone associated with the film. Salaar has made over Rs 500 crores in the worldwide market and is still going strong. The Telugu belt and North America are two regions that have raked in maximum moolah for the film. Now, news has come that it has made more than Rs 65 crores solely in the Nizam circuit. This is big news as RRR and Baahubali are the only two movies that have made more than Rs 50 crores in this region. As it was reported, Salaar was sold to Mythri Movie Makers for distribution for Rs 65 crore non-refundable advance including GST. BollywoodLife has a WhatsApp channel which brings you all the latest entertainment news and TV news updates every day. Also Read - Salaar: Prashanth Neel reveals the character of Prabhas was inspired by Amitabh Bachchan

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Salaar crosses Rs 500 crore mark globally

Salaar has made Rs 625 crores plus in the worldwide market. The box office collections in Hindi is Rs 150 crores nett. It has reached this milestone in just 10 days. In the midst of all this, some fans of rival actors have said that there is ticketing scam in Salaar. It was also hugely claimed that Salaar is a remake of Prashanth Neel's movie Ugramm, which the filmmaker denied. Baahubali producer Shobu Yarlagadda said that if he was the maker he would have promoted Salaar better in the Hindi market. He said while Prabhas did not need any extra push in Telugu belt, the makers knew they were competing with Dunki on that date.

Salaar box office collection a breather for Prabhas

The success of Salaar has come as great news for Prabhas. The Baahubali superstar was reeling under the double debacles of RadheShyam and Adipurush. It has made Rs 15 crores on its second Sunday. Many feel that Salaar had a sense of deja vu given the palette of the movie and story.