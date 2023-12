This December, all eyes had been on the clash of Salaar and Dunki at the box office. While Dunki has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark, Prabhas and Prashanth Neel's Salaar has achieved the Rs 500 crore mark at the global box office. The budget of the actioner is said to be Rs 400 crores so Rs 500 cr means that it has covered the costs. A lot was spent on the marketing as well given the clash and delay in release. But Salaar did better than Dunki, which is a film in the social drama and comedy genre. Salaar is soon set to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Hindi which is a good thing. Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 6: Prabhas beats his own record, crosses lifetime collection of Adipurush, Saaho, Radhe Shyam

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



Salaar beats KGF 2 in North America

In 2023, Indian movies have given tough competition to Hollywood ones. Salaar has overtaken KGF 2 in North America. While Salaar did not make a lot of money from Tamil or Malayalam markets, it was a rage abroad. Prabhas a huge fan base globally especially in the US. Also Read - Dunki box office collection Day 4: Shah Rukh Khan starrer unaffected by Prabhas’ Salaar; mints Rs 200 crore in opening weekend

#Salaar has just crossed #KGFChapter2 in North America!! Despite minimal numbers from Kannada/Tamil/Malayalam, the film has managed to cross one of the most hyped sequels. Superb run so far with no major signs of slowing down yet! — Venky Box Office (@Venky_BO) December 29, 2023

Salaar beats Aquaman 2 in the UK

Prabhas, Prashanth Neel and Prithviraj Sukumaran's movie did better than Aquaman 2 in the UK. The second instalment of the Jason Momoa film has flopped at the global market. Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 3: Prabhas starrer defeats Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, all set to make new records

Trending Now

Christmas Day Collections in UK ??#Salaar - £23K ??#Aquaman - £21K SALAAR Giving Tough Competition To Hollywood films too ??? UK Gadda REBELodi Adda ???#Prabhas #SalaarCeaseFireHits500Crs pic.twitter.com/38D3L2eznM — BoxOffice Ka Baap (@BoxOfficeKaBaap) December 28, 2023

Salaar rocking national theatre chains in India

Salaar has apparently sold over six lakh tickets in national chains all over India. The movie made Rs 12 crores plus. Prabhas really needed a hit after the double debacle of Adipurush and RadheShyam.

December 28th India Box Office #Prabhas ' #Salaar vs #ShahRukhKhan's #Dunki Salaar has SOLD a WHOPPING 6,55,934 tickets from 9149 shows with 26.47% occupancy. National Chains

PVR - 91,856 - ₹ 2.61 cr

INOX - 73,993 - ₹ 1.83 cr… pic.twitter.com/SszgmPXyGe — Manobala Vijayabalan (@ManobalaV) December 29, 2023

We can see that Salaar is doing quite well despite the clash. Actress Sriya Reddy has said that part two will be even bigger loaded with action and drama.