Salaar is doing very well in Hyderabad and other areas of Telangana. While the film has made Rs 178 crores plus on its opening day, it does need to maintain momentum to have profits. The budget of the movie is above Rs 400 crores. As per a report in Track Tollywood, it is being stated that Hombale Films, the production house of Salaar has hiked the price of tickets. In some halls, ticket prices are in the range of Rs 400 to 500. But in smaller cinemas, one can watch the Prabhas actioner in Rs 100 to Rs 175. The situation is said to be similar in the states of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Also Read - Salaar box office collection day 3 early estimates: Prabhas, Prashanth Neel movie headed for mammoth X'Mas weekend

Watch the trailer of Salaar here



High prices in Andhra Pradesh for Salaar a deterrent Also Read - Salaar: Chiranjeevi congratulates Prabhas and the team on the box office success

In Telangana, the price of tickets is high. It is lower in the state of Andhra Pradesh but quite unaffordable for many fans to watch the film twice or take their family members. This is proving to be a deterrent. While the film might see a good run till Christmas, the makers could reduce prices in the weekdays. Trade experts have noticed that many movies tanked after getting a good start. Given the high demand for Salaar, a slight price reduction might help in getting even better numbers. Also Read - Salaar box office collection day 1: Prabhas' film creates history, becomes second highest opener after RRR

Prabhas fans all over Telangana have made Salaar a huge hit. The advances for the weekend was Rs 8 to 9 crores. If makers discount the rates, the footfalls could be a lot better.

Hollywood critics praise Salaar

Salaar is a film of friendship defined by emotions and drama. Sriya Reddy as Radha Rama has proved to be a good villain in the tale. Prabhas' film has got massive numbers from the US. It will cross the USD 5 million mark soon.

Just watched new Indian action & blood packed blockbuster #SalaarCeaseFire , starring #Prabhas as Deva, aka #Salaar!

Oh my goodness, this movie is full on SPECTACLE, definition of epicness, visceral adrenaline and badassery from the first scene till the very end. I’m in awe! The… pic.twitter.com/PJLkZ9Xfn1 — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) December 24, 2023

Why the interval on the best part (it’s just rhetoric, I know why, don’t be that guy answering why ?), it feels like those cliffhangers in Season Finale ?

But it’s FIRE ???

The seal!!! Salaar!!! It’s waaaaar!!!

Oh boy ?Yes I wanna know the story!!!! Resume at once for… — Luiz Fernando (@Luiz_Fernando_J) December 23, 2023

Some are saying that high ticket prices have been an issue in some Telugu speaking states. This is part one of the movie. It is about two friends played by Prabhas and Prithviraj Sukumaran. The latter brings back his friend to protect him from the war unleashed on him by rivals.