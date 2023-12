Salaar Ceasefire has been released, and it is being hailed as a blockbuster. Prabhas fans are thrilled after watching him in a never-before-seen action avatar. The fans in down south have watched the film on its first day and are enthralled to witness him as a real action hero. Prashanth Neel has hit the right chord with the audience after KGF, and the fans of Prabhas are thanking the filmmaker big time for giving him the much-needed massive success. Also Read - Salaar Ceasefire movie review: Prabhas, Prithviraj's tale of power and politics is paisa vasool

Check out the Twitter review of Salaar Ceasefire.

Screen presence of

R E B E L S T A R ?

Neel presentation and elevations ???#BlockbusterSalaar #Salaar #RecordBreakingSalaar #Prabhas?

pic.twitter.com/GM75KQB0Sm — The Thakur (@Sanatana_Voice) December 22, 2023

Just now completed the 1 AM Show ???? 1st Half Abv Average bcz time paduthundi artham avadaniki 2nd Half Ramp undi ?? 1000 Cr bomma pakka???? My Rating: 3.25/5 Overall movie super??#Prabhas? #Prabhas #SalaarCeaseFire #SalaarBookings pic.twitter.com/1GaekpAW0C — SreekantNTR777 (@Sreekant777) December 22, 2023

Prabhas has been longing for box office success ever since the release of Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2. And now Salaar is the answer, and what a bang on a comeback!

Salaar Box Office Collection Day 1

Prabhas starrer to make around 35–45 crore at the box office, predicts trade expert Akshaye Rathi in an exclusive interview with BollywoodLife. Salaar is clashing with Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki, and now it will be interesting to watch who will become the box office king.

