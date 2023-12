The much-awaited action-packed flick, Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire, is whipping up a storm at the box office. With the celebrated director Prashanth Neel and a stellar star cast of Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran amongst others, the movie is a big hit with the audiences, drawing massive crowds to the theatres. The film shows off some epic action scenes and knockout performances, grossing a jaw-dropping 10.25 crores on just its fifth day in the Hindi region alone and netting a total of 90.06 crores so far. With the charming Baahubali superstar Prabhas leading the way, the movie is a certified box office smasher. Also Read - Salaar Box Office Collection Day 5: Prabhas film fails to defeat Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan and Jawan at the global BO

Salaar Ceasefire Part 1 ticket prices slashed

On top of this already thrilling news, the bigwigs at Hombale Films have an extra treat in store, deciding to cut ticket prices across significant national chains all over the country. This clever step aims to reel in even more film-goers, ensuring Salaar: Part 1 keeps up its fantastic performance.

The decrease in ticket prices is likely to provide a huge boost to the film's metrics. By making it more affordable, the film is set to see a sizeable turnover in audience numbers in the near future. In addition to benefiting viewers, this move showcases the producers' faith in the film's ability to mesmerize an even broader audience.

All you need to know about Prabhas starrer Salaar

Salaar: Part 1 - Ceasefire is showing off a star-studded cast that includes Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, and Jagapathi Babu. Pulled together by producer Vijay Kiragandur and director Prashanth Neel, the thrilling action spectacle has finally made its debut, much to the delight of enthusiastic fans. With an enthralling storyline, commanding performances, and mind-blowing action scenes, Salaar: Part 1 is poised to keep its winning streak at the box office. As more movie buffs get drawn into theatres, the success of the film is predicted to reach dizzying new heights.