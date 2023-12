Probably the biggest Box office clash of this year, Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki and south sensation Prabhas film Salaar is all set to compete with each other in theatres. Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki will release on 21 December 2023, while Prashant Neel directorial will release on 22 December 2023. Definitely trade experts and ardent fans of respective stars are eyeing, which film will be ahead in terms of captivating the audience. While both the films are getting good advance booking, Salaar Part 1 has triumphed Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki at the box office. How. Let's find out

Salaar ceasefire defeats Dunki at US box office

Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki is performing well at the US box office. The movie which also stars Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Panu has already sold about 5400 tickets. However, trade expert Girish Johar recently shared the details of how much Salaar and Dunki has collected in US box office via advance booking. Going by the numbers, one can easily see that Salaar is dominating Dunki at least at the US box office. Check out the tweet below

Will Dunki be a blockbuster like Jawan, Pathaan?

The above question is haunting not only to Bollywood Badshah but also to his loyal fans. While there was an evident huge buzz regarding Jawan and Pathaan, Dunki unfortunately has failed to create the same buzz. Various factors can be the reason behind it. 2023 has been year of Shah Rukh Khan. He already had two release Jawan and Pathaan at the box office which were huge success. But as they say too much of anything is harmful, is the audience excited enough to see Shah Rukh once again in theatres this year.

Pathaan and Jawan were massy films, a genre which Indian audience enjoy the most whereas Dunki is looking a content driven film which may not appeal to the masses. However, it is too soon to predict anything. Shah Rukh Khan's charm is such that he can add the Midas touch to any project and the same thing can also happen with Dunki.

Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire is an action thriller. Apart from Prabhas the film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti Haasan, Jagapathi Babu, Bobby Simha in the lead role. Reportedly Prabhas is playing double role in the film. Talking about Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan movie is about the story of five friends who want to move London for better future.