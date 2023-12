Indian film industry is gearing up for the clash of the year with Salaar Vs Dunki. Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani's film will take on the combo of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel. There is a massive difference in the budget of the movies. Salaar is made on a budget of Rs 400 crores while Dunki's production costs are close to Rs 95 crores maximum. In fact, it is one of the recent SRK films with a minimal budget. Trade experts feel that both films will lose business to the extent of 30 per cent due to the clash. As of now, Dunki is leading over Salaar in the Hindi belt. However, the contest is a tight one in foreign markets. For the latest Entertainment News join BollywoodLife on WhatsApp. Also Read - Dunki Vs Salaar: Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas to meet face-to-face to ensure clash doesn't affect their box office collection?

A look at Salaar's breakeven numbers in clash with Dunki

Salaar has been sold to distributors on a NRA basis. It needs to make Rs 800 crores gross worldwide to breakeven. As per Track Tollywood, rights of Salaar have been sold at Rs 65 crores in Telangana and it needs to collect Rs 100 crore gross. We have heard how the makers hoped for more money but distributors were skeptical. Whereas in the state of Andhra Pradesh, it should collect Rs 150 crores gross. The Telugu belt is Prabhas' strong zone. Salaar needs Rs 250 cr gross from there to break even. Salaar has been sold in above Rs 65 crores in the other South states. As per their estimate, it needs close to Rs 400 cr from South India only.

Salaar business overseas

It seems Salaar has been sold for Rs 75 cr including publicity for print costs. The money needs Rs 150 cr gross from overseas to recover its business. The numbers are staggering if you consider that it is clashing with Dunki and Aquaman 2. Dunki has taken the lead in bookings in North India.

Vijay Kiragandur said that Hombale Films followed the advice of its astrologer and decided on the date of December 21, 2023. Many had thought they would opt for a better date given that Dunki had announced its a year ago.