Salman Khan, Aamir Khan – two names and these two names alone resonated, reverberated and restructured the box office in Bollywood throughout the last decade (read 2010-2019). Such was their dominance that nobody came within a mile close to the box office numbers shared between the two superstars, sadly, not even Shah Rukh Khan, who witnessed the worst decade since his debut back in 1992 (SRK had nothing of note other than the all-time blockbuster Chennai Express and the superhit Happy New Year, in stark contrast to the 2000-2009 decade, which he had dominated). As for the younger brigade, they have a lot of catching up to do to come anywhere near the power and pull with the audience displayed by Salman Khan and Aamir Khan in the last decade.
Check out the number of blockbusters they delivered between 2010-2019:
Salman Khan Blockbusters
Dabangg ₹141.26 crore nett
Bodyguard ₹144.78 crore nett
Ready ₹120.72 crore nett
Ek Tha Tiger ₹198.78 crore nett
Dabangg 2 ₹155 crore nett
Kick ₹231.85 crore nett
Banjrangi Bhaijaan ₹320.34 crore nett
Sultan ₹300.45 crore nett
Tiger Zinda Hai ₹339.16 crore nett
Aamir Khan Blockbusters
Dhoom 3 ₹284.27 crore nett
PK ₹340.80 crore nett
Dangal ₹387.38 crore nett
And here are the number of highest year-end grossers they shared over the same period...
Salman Khan Highest Year-End Grossers
Dabangg ₹141.26 crore nett
Bodyguard ₹144.78 crore nett
Ek Tha Tiger ₹198.78 crore nett
Banjrangi Bhaijaan ₹320.34 crore nett
Tiger Zinda Hai ₹339.16 crore nett
Aamir Khan Highest Year-End Grossers
Dhoom 3 ₹284.27 crore nett
PK ₹340.80 crore nett
Dangal ₹387.38 crore nett
Like we had mentioned earlier – sheer domination; how else does one explain twelve blockbuster and eight highest grossers shared by two actors alone over ten years. And while Salman contributes the bulk of it, with nine blockbusters and five highest grossers of the year, that's only because of the far fewer films Aamir does. The latter's three blockbusters, of which all three are also the highest year-end grossers comes after him doing merely four movie in the last decade (the fourth being his only flop during that time, Thugs of Hindostan).
