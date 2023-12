Sam Bahadur and Animal clash is one of the highlights of December 2023. While Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor's film is expected to take an opening of over Rs 50 crores at the box office, Sam Bahadur has also found takers. The movie has apparently made Rs 7.50 crores plus at the box office on day one. It is the best opener for Vicky Kaushal. The young star has done a stellar job as the former chief of Army staff, Sam Manekshaw. People who have seen the movie are praising his work to the skies. But the movie has per many is more like a docudrama than a cinematic endeavour.

Sam Bahadur is seeing good word of mouth. The evening occupancy is very good in metro and other cities. It seems the ticket sales on Book My Show have also increased significantly. The movie should hopefully see a rise in numbers.

Clearly Both the Movies has surpassed my Estimate Box-office collection of opening Day..This says,Today Explosion at BOXOFFICE ?..Reviews of #SamBahadur has been Decent (Average) & Reviews of #Animal is Decent to Good to Very Good (Completely Mixed)..Monday will Tell Real Fate!! — Harsh darshan mehta (@hd4157) December 1, 2023

Watch #SamBahadur it will show who was responsible and who had heart and will to correct things and resolve the issues — manoj kumar chaturvedi (@kurumach) December 1, 2023

Once again gullible Indians have got trapped in propaganda film !! #SamBahadur is hugely over glorified for discharging his duty given by PM of country! The very purpose is not to give credit to #IndiraGandhi for winning the war ! #Irony credits of Kargil war is given to PM — Screenshot (@FakingBaba) December 1, 2023

Sam Bahadur has left fans and film-goers wondering if Meghna Gulzar cast the great man himself, such is the perfection of Vicky Kaushal. Take a look at what people said about his performance...

We have to see if Sam Bahadur picks up pace in the coming days. Vicky Kaushal's last movie Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was a huge hit. The actor will be seen now in Dunki with Shah Rukh Khan and Taapsee Pannu.