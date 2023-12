December 1 was quite eventful as two big films made it to the theatres on the same day. Vicky Kaushal's movie Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Sam Bahadur is a biographical drama based on Sam Manekshaw. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, it narrates the life story of the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army. The movie has a backdrop of India-Pakistan war of 1971. Sam Manekshaw led Indian Army during the war. Sam Bahadur received only positive reviews from all. Critics as well as the audience hailed Vicky Kaushal's honest and heartfelt performance. Even celebrities including Anand Mahindra gave a positive review to Sam Bahadur. Vicky Kaushal emerged as a fine actor with Sam Bahadur but sadly, due to the competition from Animal, Sam Bahadur did not get a great start at the box office. On day 2, the numbers showed slight growth. Also Read - Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2 early estimate: Vicky Kaushal film picks up momentum after steady start

Sam Bahadur box office report day 2

As per early estimates coming in, Sam Bahadur made Rs 9.25 crore on day 2. Despite the positive reviews, the film could not hit double digit numbers. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 15.50 crore. On first day, Sam Bahadur made Rs 6.25 crore. Definitely, Vicky Kaushal's Sam Bahadur has witnessed a great growth over the second day and it is a good sign for the film and it is anticipated that on first Saturday the movie will register much better numbers. Sam Bahadur also stars Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra in pivotal roles.

Take a look at Vicky Kaushal's video below:

Animal box office report day 2

Talking about Animal, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's new movie has turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of the year 2023. Animal has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark within two days of its release as per reports. On the opening day, the film helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga made around Rs 63 crore and on day 2, Animal has made around Rs 66 crore as per early estimates. It is expected that Animal will register a blockbuster first weekend at the box office.

The massive clash remained to be the highlight of this weekend. Next, we have Shah Rukh Khan's Dunki clashing with Prabhas' Salaar.