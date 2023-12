Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra and Fatima Sana Shaikh starrer Sam Bahadur made it to the theatres on December 1, 2023. Directed by Meghna Gulzar, Sam Bahadur is a biographical war drama starring Vicky Kaushal as Sam Manekshaw, the first Field Marshal of the Indian Army. The movie received positive reviews from all corners with Vicky Kaushal's performance being hailed as one of his finest so far. However, all the good reviews have not converted into box office numbers. Sam Bahadur clashed with Ranbir Kapoor's magnum-opus Animal as both the films released on the same day. Also Read - Bobby Deol in Animal to Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur: Meet the stellar talent of the week

BollywoodLife is now on WhatsApp. Join and don't miss out on any latest Entertainment News. Also Read - Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2: Vicky Kaushal new movie fails to hit double digit number despite positive reviews

Sam Bahadur box office collection day 4 report

On day 1, Sam Bahadur made Rs 6.25 crore at the box office. Thanks to positive word of mouth, Sam Bahadur saw a growth in the numbers over the first weekend. On Saturday, the movie made approximately Rs 9 crore at the box office while on Sunday, the film made around Rs 10.3 crore. However, on first Monday, Sam Bahadur witnessed a major drop in numbers. As per the early estimates shared by Sacnilk.com, Vicky Kaushal's new movie made around Rs 3.50 crore on Monday. The total collection of Sam Bahadur stands at Rs 29.05 crore at the box office. Despite all the promotions and receiving good reviews, Sam Bahadur could not give a tough competition to Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Also Read - Sam Bahadur box office collection day 2 early estimate: Vicky Kaushal film picks up momentum after steady start

Trending Now

Animal box office day 4 report

Talking about Animal, as per the early estimates shared, Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna's movie has made more than Rs 39 crore at the Indian box office. The total collection of the film in India is Rs 241.43 crore. Globally, the movie has already passed the Rs 350 crore mark and it is expected that it will go beyond Rs 400 crore with its day 4 numbers. Ranbir Kapoor's movie has turned out to be one of the highest grossing films of the year and it has joined films like Jawan, Pathaan, Gadar 2 and more on the list.

Check out Vicky Kaushal's interview below:

Big Bollywood clashes

Bollywood films clashing at the box office create major hype. After Animal vs Sam Bahadur, we will see Dunki vs Salaar. Shah Rukh Khan's new movie is releasing on December 21 while Prabhas' new film is hit the theatres on December 22. Again, it's one of the big clashes that everyone has their eyes on!